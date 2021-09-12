Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 287 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 42.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ASML were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in ASML by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $748.25.

Shares of ASML opened at $858.87 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $351.09 and a 52 week high of $875.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $351.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $773.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.75.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

