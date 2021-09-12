Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 73.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $72,879,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after buying an additional 425,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after buying an additional 419,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after buying an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $165.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average is $142.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.