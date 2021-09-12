Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,531 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

