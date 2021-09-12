Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $484,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,713 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 184,450 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

