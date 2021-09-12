Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Relx by 5,401.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RELX. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

RELX opened at $30.15 on Friday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

