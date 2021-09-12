Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.80 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s previous close.
RGRNF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Regis Resources has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $4.21.
Regis Resources Company Profile
