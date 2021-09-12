Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.80 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s previous close.

RGRNF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Regis Resources has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and production company, which engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The firm operates its business through Duketon North Operations and Duketon South Operations segments. The Duketon North Operations segment currently comprising Moolart Well, Gloster, Anchor and Dogbolter.

