Regis Healthcare Limited (REG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on September 29th

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0463 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.06, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
About Regis Healthcare
