Regis Healthcare Limited (REG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on September 29th

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0463 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.06, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Regis Healthcare

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. The company offers home care services, including personal hygiene, dressing and undressing, and mobility and transportation; home help services, such as cooking and cleaning, shopping and transportation, and facilitating social outings; aged care facilities; owns and operates specialist retirement and independent living villages, which provides laundry, meals, cleaning, and allied health services consist of physiotherapy, podiatry, diversional therapy, and therapeutic activities.

