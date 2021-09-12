Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.2% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,154,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $650.49 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.59.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

