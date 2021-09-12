Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Regency Centers has raised its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 125.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Shares of REG stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.24. 1,382,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,425. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $69.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on REG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

