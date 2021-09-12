Refinable Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $12.18 million and approximately $725,535.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00073854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00128791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00181458 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,229.93 or 1.00296810 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.33 or 0.07314009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.91 or 0.00940006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

