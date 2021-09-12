Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 5%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares dropped 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.39. Approximately 12,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 433,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $80,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.