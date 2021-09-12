Raymond James Raises ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target to $286.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $220.00 to $286.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI stock opened at $244.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $176.18 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.20.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after acquiring an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.