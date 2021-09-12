RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $36.08, but opened at $35.10. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 1,017 shares.

Specifically, Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $223,332. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $108,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,775 shares of company stock worth $116,276 and have sold 87,174 shares worth $2,762,346. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAPT. Roth Capital increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 40,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

