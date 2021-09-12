Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $19.56

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $20.35. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 224 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RANI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

