Rage Fan (RAGE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.01 Million

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $191,223.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00128867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00181443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,922.87 or 1.00956456 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.72 or 0.07300250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.62 or 0.00957663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.