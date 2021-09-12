Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $7.76 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 348,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in EQT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

