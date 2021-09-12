Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $8.12 Million in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cimarex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after purchasing an additional 262,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,985,000 after buying an additional 268,743 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth $97,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,425,000 after buying an additional 200,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -215.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.10.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on XEC shares. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

