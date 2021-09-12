Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $373.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

