Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 5,712 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,424 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Popular worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 4.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Popular by 4.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

