Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 18,068 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

