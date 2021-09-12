Qwertycoin Reaches One Day Volume of $13.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $591,807.86 and $13.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.