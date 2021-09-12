Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Up to $141.08

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $141.08, but opened at $145.95. Quidel shares last traded at $150.16, with a volume of 2,376 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.24. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after buying an additional 117,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after buying an additional 139,507 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

