QuickSwap Trading 26.7% Lower This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $444.03 or 0.00967831 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $145.24 million and approximately $23.30 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00074655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00130726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00183580 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,871.01 or 0.99983814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.95 or 0.07279999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.11 or 0.00957116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003031 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.