Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $15.43 million and $48,816.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,977.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.93 or 0.07457883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.70 or 0.00399542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.71 or 0.01408756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00127189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.29 or 0.00555248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.84 or 0.00489022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00339736 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,844,816 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

