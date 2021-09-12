QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 57,822 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $208,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 19.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after buying an additional 31,994 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $142.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.