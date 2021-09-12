QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 68.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $170,958,000 after acquiring an additional 203,403 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.5% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $142.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

