Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 7,099 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mplx by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPLX. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.37.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

