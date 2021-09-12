Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 29.6% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 667,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Discovery by 31.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Discovery by 244.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 137,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 97,716 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 6.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 48.3% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,633,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after buying an additional 532,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.