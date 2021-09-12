Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,731 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 27.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 9.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EC opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

