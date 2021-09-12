Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 34.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 2,337.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $154.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.78. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.43.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

