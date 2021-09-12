Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 318.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baozun by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Baozun by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

