Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $85,000 Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group stock opened at $131.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,732 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,130 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

