Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 1,209.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fanhua by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 94,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fanhua by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,258,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fanhua by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. Fanhua Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Fanhua’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

