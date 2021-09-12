Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 877 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Natura &Co by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTCO. HSBC began coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.06 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.