Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 279 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises 1.2% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,738,000 after buying an additional 308,575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,311,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,497,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,804,000 after buying an additional 102,826 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,453. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.

