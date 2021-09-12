Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 1.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

