Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,804,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816,601. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $83.90 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.