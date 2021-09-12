Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 50.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,888 shares of company stock worth $5,512,808. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $61.56. 7,025,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,361,391. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

