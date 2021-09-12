Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after acquiring an additional 884,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,016,000 after acquiring an additional 641,305 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,916,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.55. 523,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,017. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.