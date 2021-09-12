Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 679 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,567 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. 14,230,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,117,316. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

