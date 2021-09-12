Qtum Reaches One Day Volume of $368.66 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $368.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $12.83 or 0.00028404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,723,808 coins and its circulating supply is 98,690,005 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

