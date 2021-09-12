Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH) Increased by Analyst

RH (NYSE:RH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $7.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $694.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $689.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. RH has a 12 month low of $330.64 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of RH by 120.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in RH by 22.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in RH by 1,925.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in RH by 5.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

