Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nicolet Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $55.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

NCBS opened at $73.15 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $53.23 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $720.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 129.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

