Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Boosted by William Blair

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LHC Group in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

LHCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.25.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $176.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.82 and a 200 day moving average of $196.08.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LHC Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

