Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $323.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last ninety days. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.