Public Index Network Hits Market Cap of $4.65 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $27,109.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00186286 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,172.38 or 1.00172704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.58 or 0.07299575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.46 or 0.00931729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

