Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) PT Raised to $35.00

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MLNK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Project Angel Parent has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.94.

Project Angel Parent stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Project Angel Parent has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

In other news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

