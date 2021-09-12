Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) Price Target Raised to C$3.10

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$2.70 to C$3.10 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE PRB opened at C$1.96 on Thursday. Probe Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The company has a market cap of C$255.90 million and a PE ratio of -23.33.

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Probe Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

