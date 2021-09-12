Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (PPG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 on October 6th

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (ASX:PPG) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48.

In other Pro-Pac Packaging news, insider Rupert Harrington acquired 500,000 shares of Pro-Pac Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$99,500.00 ($71,071.43). Also, insider Darren Brown acquired 206,000 shares of Pro-Pac Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,900.00 ($22,071.43).

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial, flexible, and rigid packaging products in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. It operates through: Flexibles, Industrial, and Rigid segments. The Flexibles segment manufactures flexible packaging materials products, such as stretch and shrink wrap, agricultural silage packaging, fresh produce bags, barrier and lidding films, and industrial protective films.

