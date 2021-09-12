Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDS. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,098. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $442.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.19. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.